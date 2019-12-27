Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

HCAT opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

