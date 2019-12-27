Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the November 28th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,376,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 59,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.