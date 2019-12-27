Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Hopto stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.62. Hopto has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Hopto alerts:

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Hopto had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a net margin of 12.29%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hopto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.