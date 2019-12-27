HT&E (ASX:HT1) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.71 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.68 ($1.19), approximately 12,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 928,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.67 ($1.18).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.74. The stock has a market cap of $477.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

About HT&E (ASX:HT1)

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

