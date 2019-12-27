Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 28th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 53,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock worth $639,073 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

