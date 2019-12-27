Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,839.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $11,839.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.74 or 0.05870954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bgogo, HADAX, Bancor Network, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

