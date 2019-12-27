ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,453.00

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ICO OpenLedger has a total market cap of $20,453.00 and $19.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.01251989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io . The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX . ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io

ICO OpenLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICO OpenLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

