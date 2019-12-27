Idp Education (ASX:IEL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$18.25 ($12.94) and last traded at A$18.08 ($12.82), 318,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$18.05 ($12.80).

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

In other Idp Education news, insider Andrew Barkla 53,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th.

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

