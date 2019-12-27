ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dec 27th, 2019

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

