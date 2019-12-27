Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IDSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 54,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Industrial Services of America has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Get Industrial Services of America alerts:

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter. Industrial Services of America had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 7.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Services of America stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of Industrial Services of America as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Services of America Company Profile

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.