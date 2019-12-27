Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IDSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 54,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Industrial Services of America has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter. Industrial Services of America had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 7.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Services of America stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of Industrial Services of America as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Services of America Company Profile

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit