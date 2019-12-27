Insider Buying: Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre purchased 4,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,993.16).

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.57) on Friday. Marlowe PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 340 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 481 ($6.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 448.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 436.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

