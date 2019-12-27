Insider Buying: Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre purchased 4,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,993.16).

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.57) on Friday. Marlowe PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 340 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 481 ($6.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 448.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 436.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

