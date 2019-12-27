Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.20. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.17 and a 1 year high of C$26.49.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

