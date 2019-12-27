Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.72.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after buying an additional 2,446,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 430,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 561,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 69.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 790,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

