Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.19.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.