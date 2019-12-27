Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Short Interest Update

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the November 28th total of 103,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IRET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 29.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,506. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $842.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.