iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.