Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,259,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 851.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,350,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,020,000 after buying an additional 9,996,839 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,745,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,065,000 after buying an additional 6,111,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,526,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

