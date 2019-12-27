Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67, 515,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 537,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

JAGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

