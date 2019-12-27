Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.39 ($29.53).

Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.96.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

