Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $3.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $9.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.61 million, with estimates ranging from $17.16 million to $46.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit