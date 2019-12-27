Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $3.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $9.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.61 million, with estimates ranging from $17.16 million to $46.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

