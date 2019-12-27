KARMA (KARMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $739.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $503,145.00 and approximately $739.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002113 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

Buying and Selling KARMA

