KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.56. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNOP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

