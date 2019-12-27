Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.13.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,775,000 after buying an additional 1,012,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after acquiring an additional 572,088 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 464,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,089,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,344,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,781. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $122.27 and a 12 month high of $178.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

