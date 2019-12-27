LANDMARK BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Shares Down 3.8%

LANDMARK BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:LDKB) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

LANDMARK BANCOR/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; debit cards; and home equity, term, and personal loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LANDMARK BANCOR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANDMARK BANCOR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.