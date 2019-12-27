Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Shares Up 2.7%

Largo Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:LGORF) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80, 168,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 339,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

