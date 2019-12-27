Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 143,921 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $333,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 245,468 shares of company stock valued at $550,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 8,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,256. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

