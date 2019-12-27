Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate is expected to benefit from increased premium programming and Starz subscriber growth in the near term. The availability of Starz on Hulu, in addition to DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, is a key catalyst. Additionally, partnerships with the likes of Amazon in the United Kingdom and Airtel in India are a positive. Further, investments in e-sports and mobile gaming are expected to diversify the company’s revenue sources in the long haul. However, continued investment in Starz is expected to hurt profits and keep margins under pressure at least in the near term. Additionally, increasing investments in content and marketing are expected to remain overhangs. The company’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE LGF.A opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

