Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 188.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFNC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 10,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.66. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

