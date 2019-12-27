Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.81, 458,592 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 479,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 219.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Maiden by 42.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 45.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 86,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Maiden by 76.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 164,709 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

