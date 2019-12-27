Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading 8% Higher

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.81, 458,592 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 479,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 219.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Maiden by 42.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 45.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 86,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Maiden by 76.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 164,709 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit