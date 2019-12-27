Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.81, 458,592 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 479,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 219.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.
Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
See Also: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.