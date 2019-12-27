Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Down 16.7%

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 69,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.