Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Trading Down 14.3%

Marifil Mines Ltd (CVE:MFM) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 89,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $4.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Marifil Mines Company Profile (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

