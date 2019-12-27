Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant acquired 470,106 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $4,635,245.16. Insiders bought a total of 476,156 shares of company stock worth $4,663,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $651,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 301,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

