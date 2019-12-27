Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 691,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 10.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. Masimo has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

