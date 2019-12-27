Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of MXIM opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,204 shares of company stock worth $3,838,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,537,000 after buying an additional 198,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,513,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

