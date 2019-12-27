MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) were up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.70 and last traded at $171.70, approximately 35 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.11.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

