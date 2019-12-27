MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MNOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 116,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.20. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

