Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

MEET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Meet Group by 121.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meet Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 578,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,204. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $368.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

