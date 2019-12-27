MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
