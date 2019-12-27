MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

