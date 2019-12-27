Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 28th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNLO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

