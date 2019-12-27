Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 687.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

