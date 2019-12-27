MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $4,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

