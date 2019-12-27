Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 987,806 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 2,161,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
