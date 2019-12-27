Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 987,806 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 2,161,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

