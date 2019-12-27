Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Down 43.3% in December

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 28th total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. Mackie set a $10.00 price objective on Mogo Finance Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

MOGO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.60. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 58,807.58%. On average, analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit