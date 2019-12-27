Morgan Stanley Lowers Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $56.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WFC. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

