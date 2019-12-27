Nano Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $86.52 million and $1.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00008833 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinEx, Bit-Z and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,310.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.01733367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.02761730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00558283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00621132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061007 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00379802 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Kucoin, RightBTC, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Coindeal and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

