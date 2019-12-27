National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of NATI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,455. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 44.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
