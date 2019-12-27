National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,455. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 44.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.