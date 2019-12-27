NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, 47,408 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

About NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

