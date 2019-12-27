Nebula AI Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $532,038.00 and $89.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05867564 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036010 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023405 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,876,492,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

