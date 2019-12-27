Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $9.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

