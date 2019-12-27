NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 28th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NIHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. NII has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NII had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

In related news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg sold 5,000,000 shares of NII stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $10,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIHD. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NII by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 578,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 79,042 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of NII by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NII in the third quarter worth $216,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NII by 1,309.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 916,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 851,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in NII in the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

